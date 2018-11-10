If Delhi can talk to Taliban why not Kashmiri militants, asks MLA Rasheed

Srinagar:
Calling New Delhi’s claim that it’s talking with Taliban along with other stakeholders in Masco to discuss Afghan issue as “laughable”, MLA Langate, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Friday said that New Delhi stands exposed for its “hypocrisy, double standards and confusions”.
The spokesman said that on one hand, New Delhi accuses various resisting forces including Taliban of being Islamic “radicals” and calls them a threat to world peace but on the other hand engages itself with them and calls the talks non-official.
He said that while all peace loving quarters must welcome peace efforts in any part of the world, the fact of the matter is that New Delhi is indulging and interested in Afghan matters only to poke its nose as it doesn’t want Pakistan to have good relations with Afghanistan.
Talking to the Taliban is ample proof that the Taliban are not “terrorists” but the real stake holders in Afghanistan and without their participation, no peace can be achieved in the region.
Rasheed asked New Delhi to introspect and answer if it can talk to the Taliban why not to united Jihad Council and other militant groups who are sacrificing their lives only to see Kashmir issue getting resolved.
He said before caring about Afghanistan New Delhi must take care of sufferings of people of J&K, who have been facing the wrath since last 30 years.
Talking to Taliban and justifying the talks by calling them unofficial and at the same time calling pro- resistance groups in Kashmir as proxies of Pakistan is enough to find contradictions in New Delhi’s policies. “It would be better for New Delhi to invite the militant leadership of J&K and Pakistan for the talks if it is really interested in bringing stability in the entire region,” he said.