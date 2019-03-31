If Article 35A goes, JK’s relationship with India will be beyond repair: Soz

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Saturday alleged that Arun Jaitley has gone berserk—saying “he is going whole hog with PM Modi’s perception.”

In a statement issue here, Soz alleged that “it is not without reason that Arun Jaitley has decided to go whole hog with PM Modi’s perception on political and social issues and he simply buttresses Modi’s perception, right or wrong.” He alleged that “Jaitely’s belated interpretation of Article 35A of the constitution of India evokes pity for him.”

Soz said that Jaitley has betrayed the trust of the people in his legal knowledge who understand that if this Article-35A was wrongly incorporated in the Presidential order, does he not, in the same breath, confess that all presidential orders issued that were made part of the constitution of India, were wrong

He said that the majority of the people of Jammu and Kashmir hold the view correctly that Article 35A was closely connected with the Article 370 of the constitution of India. “If Article 35A goes, the State’s relationship with the Union will be impaired, beyond repair.”

