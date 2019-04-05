About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 05, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

If Art 370 removed, India will become occupational force, JK Palestine: Mehbooba

 ‘Will not allow India decide if a Kashmir civilian should travel on our roads or only the Indian Army’

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said the day Article 370 would be removed India would become an “occupational force” in Jammu Kashmir.
“Amit Shah Sahab, Mehbooba Mufti is telling you that the day Article 370 is removed, you will be an occupational force in Jammu Kashmir. You will be called an occupational force and the relation between India and Kashmir will be deemed illegal. The way Israel has occupied Palestine, the same way India will be an occupier in Jammu and Kashmir. I will be the first leader of Kashmir, first Kashmiri who will say your rule is illegal, get out from here,” she said addressing a party workers convention at Sheeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The PDP chief was reacting to BJP chief Amit Shah’s statement regarding the special status of the Jammu Kashmir.
Mehbooba said any tampering with the special status of the State would "undermine and nullify" the State's accession with India.
She said the Agenda of Alliance was formed on certain points and Modi had said that he would follow the steps of Atal Bihari Vajpayee within the ambit of Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat.
“Mufti Muhammad Sayeed accepted BJP's offer for formation of coalition government in the State based on certain points of which safeguarding Article 370 topped the list. Now Amit Shah wants to remove Article 370. Another point was to hold talks with Pakistan but now they fool their people by attacking Pakistan. We know they killed 19 trees and a crow in that strike,” Mehbooba said referring to the February 26 IAF airstrikes.
She said talks with separatist leaders, revoking AFSPA, return of power projects were the main points in the Agenda of Alliance.
“We never bargained. We coerced the BJP for government formation on these main points. When 60 MLAs were with Farooq Abdullah, NC bargained for inducting Omar Abdullah as a minister in the BJP government. Saifuddin Soz was disbanded from the party since he voted against BJP. Seven power projects were handed over to BJP. POTA was inducted here in Kashmir and now they talk about bringing back PM and Sadr-e-Riyasat posts in the State,” Mehbooba said.
Reacting to the ban of civilian traffic on the Sriangar-Jammu highway on two days a week, she said, “We won’t allow such despotism.”
She said they protested against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami.
“We will protest against this unjust and uncalled for decision too. We won’t allow you to decide whether a Kashmir civilian should travel on Kashmir roads or only the Indian Army. We will not let this happen and we won’t allow this despotism in Kashmir,” Mehbooba said.

 

 

