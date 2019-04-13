‘If Art 370 goes, then only a military relationship remains’

April 13, 2019 |

Strong governments in New Delhi have never delivered for JK: Omar

Former chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, 49, believes that the rightwing BJP cannot abrogate Article 370 or Article 35-A. The Essex-born, internet-savvy former MoS External Affairs says people of J&K had been made to suffer in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. In an interview to Rising Kashmir’s Faisul Yaseen, he talks more about himself, his party, and the recent political developments in Kashmir. Excerpts

Are phone ringing between Gupkar 1 and Fairview? PDP has fielded Agha Mohsin from Srinagar that would neutralise the influence of Ansaris. In return NC has fielded Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi against Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir in south Kashmir that could pave way for Mehbooba Mufti’s win?

Why would the phones ring between Gupkar and Fairview? From day one, we have made it very clear that we have no alliance partners. We are fighting against the Congress in Baramulla and Anantnag, and we will fight against them on the Leh-Kargil seat too. Because of Dr. (Farooq) Sahab’s seniority, Congress has chosen not to put a candidate against him in Srinagar but we are not alliance partners. What favour have we done to Mehbooba Mufti? We have put up who we believe to be the best candidate for south Kashmir. Today’s elections have become about the special status of Jammu Kashmir. The key point of the discussion today is Article 370 and Article 35-A. What better person to send to the parliament than the judge responsible for issuing the judgement that we believe is the bedrock for protecting and safeguarding Jammu Kashmir’s special status. Furthermore, Justice (Retd) Masoodi’s name was announced before Mehbooba announced her own name.

But both NC and PDP also didn’t field a candidate on the Jammu and Udhampur seats.

We have chosen not to put our candidates in Udhampur and Jammu for exactly the same reasons that PDP has. We did not want the anti-BJP wave to get divided but we are not allies. The country needs to be saved from the divisive forces of the BJP and the RSS.

So is this at least one thing that Narendra Modi has done right – bring the NC and the PDP together after bringing the Hurriyat leadership together?

Actually, he didn’t. You would have seen the evidence of this sentiment against the BJP and the RSS much earlier. Had late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed then taken the right decision in 2014, today the State would not have been in this condition. The day results were declared for the assembly polls we offered them support because we knew the backchannel discussions between the PDP and the BJP had already started. Together with the Congress, we offered unconditional support to the PDP so that the RSS could be kept out but Mufti Sahab said no. It is less about Modi and more about what the BJP and the RSS stands for.

If this election is about protecting the State’s special status why didn’t the NC, the PDP and the Congress put up joint candidates as in Jammu?

Our sense of the place is that for Jammu Kashmir’s polity, particularly in the Valley, you require a churning of ideas. The main political forces today in the Valley are the NC and the PDP. If those two parties were to come together, they would push the space for the legitimate political opposition to the fringes. That is a mistake that we made in 1987 when the Congress and the NC came together. I believe it is important that in the Valley at least have the mainstream political alternatives available, which for the time being is the part played either by the NC or the PDP. Twice in the last five years, the NC and the PDP made attempts to come together in the interest of the State. It happened in 2014 after the poll results, and last year when an attempt was made to install Altaf Bukhari as a CM.

Other than protecting the constitutional provisions of Article 370 and Article 35-A what are the issues you are focusing?

We are focusing on the last five years, the way in which the security situation in Jammu Kashmir has deteriorated, the way in which the people of Jammu Kashmir have been made to suffer under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, particularly Kashmiris not only within Kashmir but also rest of the country. Who can forget the onslaught against Kashmiris in the immediate aftermath of Pulwama, the way no less a person than the Governor of a state called for boycott of Kashmiris. We are talking of the failure of the PDP-BJP alliance, and how that alliance has pushed people to the wall.

Do you fear that after Pulwama BJP would come up with almost same number of seats as it got the last time?

The only thing that I can say is that based on the Prime Minister’s body language and his tone and tenor, he is not a comfortable man. He doesn’t project that aura of confidence. What you saw in 2014 was a very confident Narendra Modi. He was giving you a message of hope, a message of a better tomorrow, Ache Din. What you see today is a Modi trying to instill fear among the people saying, ‘If you don’t vote for me, terrorism will get worse’, ‘If you vote against me, Pakistan will win’. It is a different matter today that Pakistan wants Modi to win but in 2019 we are not seeing that feel good, hopeful, confident Modi that we saw in 2014.

Do you worry that radicalistion in New Delhi will have its reaction in Kashmir? We saw a 20-year-old youth from Pulwama bring India and Pakistan to the brink of a nuclear war.

Of course one does. There will be reactions here to what happens in the rest of the country. When Kashmiri students are chased out from college in Dehradun, Karnal, Chandigarh, and Bombay, of course there will be a reaction here. When our highway gets closed for two days a week and people have permission stamps on their hands as if they are criminals, of course there will be a reaction here. There will even be a reaction to what we saw in Assam. When an innocent Muslim, who has been trading buffalo meat for the last 40 years, is beaten up and then forced to eat pork, you think there will not be a reaction here. All of us are reviled by such instances taking place.

And how is NC preparing to keep such forces in check?

We have never allowed such forces to grow in Jammu Kashmir and we will never allow that. We are not the sort of a party that would do deals with the BJP to stay in office. This is Mehbooba Mufti’s specialty. She herself has admitted that she made an alliance with the BJP in 2016 because she did not want her party to break. That is not the NC.

But you were also the Union Minister of State for External Affairs in the BJP government in the past?

I was the external affairs minister in the government of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when BJP was not an ally in J&K. And while I was the external affairs minister, we fought by-elections against the BJP on the Jammu parliamentary seat and defeated them. There is also a difference in the outlook and approach of that BJP and this BJP. Modi is not Vajpayee.

This way aren’t you leaving the canvas open for BJP in Pir Panjal and Chenab valley when NC, PDP and Congress field candidates against one another? For the greater good of the State, shouldn’t the three parties come up with some sort of equation in those two regions?

I can’t speak for the assembly elections. We will do what we believe is in the best interests of the State. I also don’t want to get into an understanding with a party that may have already gone into some secret deal with the BJP.

So you suspect the PDP may have an underhand deal with the BJP?

Even after the government was brought down, the PDP helped the BJP in the Rajya Sabha Vice Chairman elections. That time we publicly requested the PDP to vote against the BJP but they abstained and helped the BJP. So it is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Have you matured as a politician? In your first term as the chief minister, you were impulsive. You would go to New Delhi demanding revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and return empty-handed?

Everyone changes. However, if asking for something that would benefit my people is a sign of immaturity, then I hope I never mature because I will continue to push and fight for those steps that I believe are in the interests of the people of my State, and if not fighting for those things is a sign of maturity, then that is not the maturity that I want.

Are you mindful of the fact that when you pitch for Article 370 and Article 35-A’s protection, you are doing it at a time when the credibility of the unionist politicians in the State is at its lowest ebb.

I will beg to differ over the credibility of the mainstream politicians because we have seen far worse than this. The credibility of the mainstream politicians was much lower in 2017 than it is now. In 2017, we were hardly able to mount a campaign. Today is a different environment. People are willing to give us the benefit of doubt. They are coming out to listen to us. People are participating. In 2017, barring two places, in every single rally we used to have 20 or 30 people. Today we have rallies of 8000 to 10,000 people at some places.

Why should people take you seriously on protecting Article 370, and bringing back the posts of the Prime Minister and the President when you were in a better position in the past, had majority and yet did nothing?

NC has always defended Article 370. NC has never allowed an erosion of Article 370 and special status. There has been an erosion of the special status of Jammu Kashmir whenever NC has been out of power. The recent example being the GST and the implementation of SARFAESI Act or the National Food Security Act passed by the UPA government but not implemented by me.

What about those amendments that were done to the mother order of Article 35-A through which most of the amendments were applied to the State’s constitution?

None of them were brought in by us. All of them came in after 1953 when we were not in power. Sher-e-Kashmir was in jail by then. Had Sher-e-Kashmir not been in jail, these amendments would not have happened. Even the Indus Water Treaty, for which Mehbooba Mufti famously blamed Sher-e-Kashmir until her father corrected her, would not have happened had Sher-e-Kashmir not been in jail.

But Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah did enter into an agreement with New Delhi in 1975.

The 1975 accord was predicted on the restoration of Jammu Kashmir’s special status. It is a different matter that the Congress developed cold feet and tried to pull that government down in 1977 but Sher-e-Kashmir’s people returned him back to power with a thumping majority.

As a chief minister?

Yeah.

So, he did agree to lowering the constitution of the State?

No, he refused to take oath in 1975 until Indira Gandhi assured him that the agreement done by Mirza Afzal Beg and G Parthasarathy would be implemented. We have not stopped fighting for the State. I take the tone and tenor of your question but do you ask the same question to Syed Ali Geelani or Mirwaiz Umar Farooq or Yasin Malik that if they have been unable to deliver Azadi for Kashmir for 30 years, why they don’t give up now. The fact that we have not been able to succeed so far is no reason why we should stop.

But they have been consistent?

So have we been. When have we not been consistent?

If you see your statements in power, they have been contrary to your statements in the opposition.

Please tell me one statement of mine in power that contradicts what I am saying.

You didn’t mention about the return of the Prime Minister’s or the President’s posts when you were the CM.

In power did NC not talk about the restoration of autonomy? Haven’t we talked about the pre-1953 position right from the beginning? Is this change of nomenclature not part of the pre-1953 position? From 1996 onward, in power or out of it, NC has talked about the restoration of autonomy of Jammu Kashmir as per the resolution passed by the J&K Assembly.

NC President Farooq Abdullah has promised that if Article 35-A or Article 370 is removed, there has to be a plebiscite and Kashmir would become free?

It is not just Farooq Sahab. Every politician, cutting across the party lines, has said exactly the same thing. Even Soz Sahab said BJP is attempting to demolish the bridge between Jammu Kashmir and rest of the country. Article 370 is the foundation of the constitutional relationship of the two entities. If that goes then what is the relationship? If there is no constitutional relationship, and clearly right now there is no emotional relationship, then what relationship exists, only a military one.

You were the chief of the Unified Headquarters as the CM. Do you see the troops, the paramilitary forces and the police as a part of the problem?

If they are given a free rein and there is no accountability, yes, at times they become part of the problem. When they tie legitimate voters to bonnets of jeeps and parade them through villages, when their movement is used as an excuse to close the highway, then they become the part of the problem. But to suggest that they are always part of the problem would also be incorrect.

Then why do we see the executive failing to rein in the military? Mehbooba Mufti failed to do so in 2016. You failed to do so in 2010.

That was a limited period of turmoil that the State went through. Otherwise, I beg to differ. At what point in time did the forces get a free hand? When Bomai happened, was there no accountability? When Machil happened, was there no accountability? Were the court marital proceedings not completed? Was punishment not pronounced to those involved in that fake encounter? During my time as the CM, accountability was brought into the system. You cannot use 2010 to judge entire six years of my government.

So you are suggesting military is subservient to the executive but sometimes there are aberrations but it is a norm in Kashmir.

I can’t speak for now but in the six years I was in office, it was the aberration. It was not the norm. Even 2010 was an aberration. Year 2010 was followed by 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014, arguably amongst the most peaceful years in the last 30 years. Year 2016 became a norm because 2016 was followed by violent years and violent election in 2017.

What about the influence of New Delhi in running the J&K government?

It was institutionalised because of coalitions. You can’t expect New Delhi to have a limited role in running the government when a Delhi-based party is part of the government here.

You were not as vocal as you are today when Muhammad Afzal Guru was sent to the gallows. Why didn’t you stand up to New Delhi then?

I stood up then also. I am not going to get into Afzal Guru. I have said as much I had to say about Afzal Guru when I was the CM. There is nothing more I can add to what I have already said.

Why can’t an Omar Abdullah or a Mehbooba Mufti be as vocal as a Mamata Banerjee or a Jayalalithaa or a M Karunanidhi and stand up to New Delhi for the people of the State? Why are you vocal only in the opposition?

The day Mamata Banerjee is the chief minister of a coalition government, we will talk about how strong she is. You can’t base my governance and compare me to a chief minister who has a brute majority. The day people of Jammu Kashmir give me that majority, we will talk, which is exactly why I have been saying that this is the time that the people of the State get tired of the coalition governments. You can’t expect the CM of Jammu Kashmir to react the same way as a Mamata Banerjee or a Jayalalithaa does while hobbling that CM with a coalition government.

Are you in talks with any players like Altaf Bukhari?

We are not in talks with anybody. To a limited account, Altaf Sahab has announced support to our candidate in Srinagar for which we are thankful to him but there are no talks.

Isn’t it strange? They were the ones who brought down your father’s government in 1984?

The way I don’t like to be judged for my actions because of what my father and grandfather have done, who am I to judge Altaf Bukhari because of what his father did. I don’t judge Mehbooba because of what Mufti Sahab may or may not have done. I judge her purely on the decisions she has taken.

How do you see Shah Faesal. In New Delhi, he is being seen as someone who could be a replacement in the future for the dynastic politics of the Abdullahs and the Muftis.

Therein lies the problem - Delhi sees him as the replacement.

With Kashmir having a history of engineered elections do you think he will get support from Delhi?

You have said Delhi sees Faesal as a replacement, you have said that elections here are engineered, I haven’t used these words. In an engineered election, I don’t know how Shah Faesal does if Delhi sees him as a replacement. In a free and fair election, people will make their own choices. He has not come forward in this election. He has said he will come forward in assembly elections. We shall see then.

He was about to join NC.

That’s a question you can ask him. I don’t want to talk about it.

What do you have to say to Sajad Lone’s statement that if he comes to power, he will order a probe into the 1987 election rigging for which many people implicate NC? Are you open for that?

Anything! Who stops him? Win 44 seats, come to power and do whatever you like that is within the norms of the constitution. I myself have been saying that Jammu Kashmir requires a Truth and Reconciliation Commission and that commission starts from 1986-87.

How can there be a TRC when the conflict is still going on? It is a post-conflict thing?

I agree. Let the conflict end and we will have it. We came very close to the conflict ending in the past. We came very close when Musharaff and first Vajpayee and then Manmohan Singh were talking. Who knows with Imran Khan batting for Modi, anything can happen!

Will Kabul determine the shape of things to come in Kashmir? A super power like the United States has finally come to the negotiating table with the Taliban. Do you think a strong government in New Delhi will finally have to come to the engage in dialogue with the militants and the Hurriyat?

I don’t think strong governments in New Delhi have ever delivered for Jammu Kashmir. In fact Prime Ministers, who have not been as strong numerically, have done better things for us. Two recent examples are Prime Minister Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh in term one. Dr. Manmohan Singh in second term less so. They didn’t have brute majorities. Vajpayee was willing to look at Kashmir through the prism of Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat. More than the numbers in the parliament you need somebody who has the right mindset.

Are you afraid that if BJP returns to power, they might actually abrogate Article 370?

I don’t believe they can and I don’t believe they will. Otherwise what stopped them in the last five years? They had a brute majority. Next time they are not going to have it.

Is the Governor exceeding his brief by making amendments in the special status of the State?

Again these things have happened when the NC has been out of power. When we come to power, we will review every single decision the Governor has taken, all of them.

Narendra Modi or Imran Khan? Who is making the right moves?

I have never been a fan of Narendra Modi.

House of Cards or Game of Thrones? Have you learnt how to turn the tables on your opposition like Francis Underwood or do you prefer Tyrion Lannister’s way of politics. Or do you think you are the John Snow of Kashmir politics?

That level of ruthlessness is pure fiction. We operate in the real world. It is not a Hollywood or a Bollywood script. I am not a Game of Thrones fan. I have heard a lot about it but I don’t watch it. May be someday I will. I watch the House of Cards.