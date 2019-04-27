IED blast kills three security personnel in Pakistan

April 27, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The death toll in the IED blast at a check post in northwest Pakistan on Saturday rose to three after one of the two injured security personnel succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, sources said.



The explosives, which were planted close to the check post in Sheva tehsil of North Aaziristan District bordering Afghanistan, went off when the levies personnel reported for duty, eye witnesses said.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister K P K Mehmud Khan strongly condemned the blast, saying that the resolve of the government against terrorism can not be suppressed through such acts of cowardice.

[Representationl pic]