IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

August 02, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Militants detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at ZahidBagh village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, causing minor damage to an Army vehicle.

A police official said that a Casper of Army's 55R RR came under the IED blast which was planted along the roadside in Zahidbagh village.

However, the blast caused minor damage to the Army vehicle, he said.

As per intial reports no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.