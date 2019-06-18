IED blast damages army vehicle in Pulwama

June 18, 2019 | Javid Sofi

6 army men, 2 civilians injured

At six army men suffered injuries when militants set off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted in a car at a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday evening. Two civilians also sustained injuries in the explosion.

A police official said that militants detonated an IED planted in a car in Arihal village of Pulwama in the evening.

“The car was parked on roadside and the IED was detonated with a remote when a mobile bunker vehicle of 44 RR was passing through the area,” he said.

The army vehicle suffered damage in the blast.

He said after the blast, militants fired upon the vehicle.

According to police official, six army men and two civilians sustained injuries in the blast.

"The injured army men were shifted to military hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment, he said.

The injured civilians were evacuated to District Hospital Pulwama, where from one of them identified as Abdul Ahad Mir of Arihal, Pulwama was referred to SMHS hospital, Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said a failed attempt was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a vehicle based IED.

He said the damage was minimised due to the alertness of the patrol party.

“It’s a Hardened ALS and not Casspir,” he said.

The Casspir is bullet and bomb proof armoured vehicle.

Soon after the incident, police and security officials visited the blast site and collected samples of the vehicle used in the bombing.

A cordon and search operation was also launched in the area to track down the militants responsible for the blast.

The searches were going on till late evening, the police official said.

Local residents said they heard deafening sound followed by intense firing.

The blast site is about 27 kms from Lehtpora, Pulwama where a Jaish suicide bomber had attacked a CRPF vehicle on February 14 killing 40 CRPF personnel and injuring many others.



