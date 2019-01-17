IDTR mandated with capacity building, promotion of practices for road safety: Samoon

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 16:
Principal Secretary Transport Department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon on Wednesday said that Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR) has been mandated with capacity building in the area of road safety and to bring down road fatalities, besides generating adequate traffic sense among the trainees to become competent drivers.
According to an official, the Principal Secretary made the remarks during his visit to IDTR Kot Bhalwal here today.
He said that the purpose of IDTR facility is to impart practical training, develop sound driving habits among trainees as the department is taking innovative steps towards capacity building in the area of road safety.
Samoon informed that the objective of the IDTR is to act as a centre of research, promote best practices and human resource development adding that the exchange of knowledge forms an important component of its activities.
The Principal Secretary was apprised that the Institute will contribute in the development of the facilities like test tracks, well-maintained vehicles for training, realistic simulators, result processing, classroom infrastructure with latest training aids and computerized systems, workshops; electronic display room, hostel facility and canteen facility.
It was also said that the Institute has been established to act as model Driving Training Centre with state-of-art infrastructure where training programme for commercial vehicle drivers will be provided, the official added.
Samoon was further informed that the drivers will be imparted practical training on road safety through a self-sustainable model, which will make them more competent and safe on roads.
It was given out that the institute will provide three-week capacity building training in driving skills and safer roads and each batch will train fifty drivers at a time.
The Principal Secretary directed for completing the pending works of the institute before April and start first training course in mid-April.
He also directed to take in drivers of Jammu & Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) and State Motor Garages Department (SMGD) in the first batch of the training programme.
The Principal Secretary directed for timely utilization of funds without compromising on the quality of material and engineering.
He also asked the concerned officers for taking care of landscaping, fencing and beautification of the Institute, besides stressing on coordination among concerned agencies for time-bound completion of pending construction works.
Samoon asked the concerned officers to work with added zeal and enthusiasm and contribute their skill and experiences to make the Institute functional on time.
The Principal Secretary was accompanied by Director State Motor Garages Zakir Hussain Choudhary, RTO Jammu Deep Raj, EXn JKPCC, concerned engineers and other administrative officers, the official added.