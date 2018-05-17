Idolising scholars

Most of the people claim to be scholars and issue fatwas against each other
There is new concept coming up these days that is ‘celebrity scholars’, but in Islam there does not exist the term celebrity, it is clearly aninnovation.
First of all let us see, how an ordinary Muslim know whothe scholars are?
The quality of the scholar and faqeeh who is qualifiedto issue fatwas is that he is able to use as evidence the verses ofthe Qur’an and the hadiths of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Anotherquality of the scholars is that they are very religiously committed andhave a good attitude, and they are also keen to follow the example ofthe righteous of the early generations, namely the Sahaabah andTaabi‘een, and the leading scholars.
There are some leading scholars of all times whose sincerity was ofpar excellence, their dedication was absolutely wonderful which include Abu Bakr, Umar, Sufyaan, al-Awzaa‘i, Abu Haneefah, Maalik,ash-Shaafa‘i, Ahmad, al-Ghazaali, al-‘Izzibn ‘Abd as-Salaam,an-Nawawi, IbnTaymiyah, Ibn al-Qayyim, IbnKatheer, IbnHajar etc.
The true scholar always invite people towards Islamic monotheism.
Now-a-days most of the people claiming that they are scholars andissue fatwas against each other especially on social media likeFacebook, twitter etc.
Ibn al-Salaah said: “His sound character may beproven when two other scholars state that he is of good character, orbecause it is widely known. If a person is widely known to be of goodcharacter among the scholars of hadith or other scholars, and he waswidely praised for his trustworthiness and honesty, there is no needfor a statement from specific people testifying to his good character.”
This is the correct view according to the madhhab of ash-Shaafa‘i (mayAllah have mercy on him), and it is the principle that is adopted inthe field of usool al-fiqh. Ibn as-Salaah (may Allah have mercy onhim) further said:“The ordinary person (who follows a scholar) must definitely researchmatters in order to know whether the one he is asking is qualified toissue fatwas, if he does not have previous knowledge of that. It isnot permissible for him to ask for fatwas anyone who claims to haveknowledge, even if he is involved in teaching or preaching, or anyother position of knowledge, just because he claims to have knowledge.”
These days many so called scholars walk on the red carpet to givelectures on Islam for wealth and fame but they forget the life ofHazrat Umar (RA).
I recall one incident from the life of Umar (RA). When Hazrat Umar was on his way to meet the King of Jerusalem, he waswearing his usual overly patched robe, and when Abu Ubaidah saw this he expressed his fear.
He feared that the people of the village wouldnot treat the Caliph with honour because of how he was dressed.
On hearing this, Hazrat Umar (RA) remarked: “Oh Abu Ubaidah, we were the mosthumiliated people on earth and Allah gave us honour through Islam. Ifwe ever seek honour through anything else, Allah will humiliate usagain.”
If we believe that we truly love and honor our Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) then our ultimate love should be to his (PBUH) teachings notthe celebrity speakers.
We should be serious in seeking knowledge, weshould seek knowledge in order to make our lives better, we shouldseek knowledge for the sake of Allah and seeking knowledge should not bean entertainment.
As our beloved Prophet (PBHU) said: “Whoever treadsthe path in search of knowledge, Allah will make the path to Paradiseeasy for him.”
So always seek knowledge with seriousness.
In corporate Dawah, there are few issues firstly many celebrityspeakers are generating huge amount of wealth through Dawah which isclearly forbidden in Islam.
Remember in Dawah there should be soul'ssincerity, pure intention or Ikhlas to Allah.
My dear brothers and sisters respect your celebrity speakers but donot idolise them.
I will end this write up with this dua, oh! Allah protect our scholars, Daeesincrease them in sincerity,understandingand goodness protect them from any fitnah.
Ameen.