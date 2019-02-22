About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

IDEU condoles demise

Published at February 22, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 21:

 Information Department Employees Union (IDEU) on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Ganesh Dutt, Senior Scale Stenographer, who passed away this morning at Jammu.
As per an official, a condolence meeting was held here, wherein participants expressed their solidarity with the Ganesh Dutt on the sad demise of his mother and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.
They also prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
The staff members of the office of Joint Director Information, Jammu also attended the meeting and expressed condolences with Ganesh Dutt.

 

 

