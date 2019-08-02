IDEU calls on Director Information, assures full support

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Information Department Employees Union (IDEU) Thursday welcomed Dr. Syed Sehrish Asghar as the new Director Information and Public Relations.

The Director, while interacting with the Union assured them full support and cooperation. She said her office will be always available to listen to the grievances of the employees.

IDEU President Shabir Ahmad, General Secretary Abdul Rashid Wani, Secretary Hamid Ullah, Publicity Secretary, Gagan Jamwal and cashier Latief Ahmad were present while welcoming the Director.

The employees union while welcoming the Director assured their full cooperation and said that they will work with full honesty and dedication to ensure smooth functioning of the department.