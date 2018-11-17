Identify state land for armed forces: Div Com to DCs

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 16:
Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Friday convened a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division and officers of Security forces regarding identification of land for Police/ CRPF/BSF.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by IGP Jammu Dr. S D Singh, DIG CRPF North Jammu, P C Jha, DIG CRPF Jammu sector, M P Bahuguna, DIG BSF Jammu, Indraj Singh, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chouhan and senior functionaries of JDA besides all Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division attended the meeting through video conferencing.
Senior officers of security forces apprised the Div Com of their requirement of land in various districts of Jammu division. The DCs apprised the Div Com about the availability of land in their respective districts, the official added.
The Div Com asked the DCs to hand over the land identified by them in their respective districts to the security forces at the earliest.