Ideas can’t be caged: Mehbooba on Jamaa’t ban

March 18, 2019 |

Peoples Democratic Party PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday intensified her campaign against ban on Jama’at-e-Islami.

According to local newsgathering agency, KNS, Mehbooba has condemned the detention of teachers and others during a public rally at Kupwara—where she said, “BJP can cage people but not the ideas.”

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of public rally, Mehbooba said, “Arresting Jama’at activists doesn’t mean that the ideology Jama’at-e-Islami propagates will end,” adding that, “People can be caged but not the ideas.”

In reply to a question over the BJP demand for filing an FIR against her over her remarks against ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and summoning of Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to Delhi and detention of people including teachers Mehbooba said, “Let BJP file an FIR and jail me. I want to tell them that they can cage people but not the ideologies.