Idea of development not possible without providing governance to grassroots: NC

July 06, 2019 |

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar on Friday asserted that socio–economic emancipation of the people forms the core of the party agenda saying that the party will carry forward the legacy of service once in power.

Addressing a meet of party functionaries, workers here at party head quarters Nawa e Subha he said, “Peace is not out of equation when it comes to development. Peace is very imperative for development.”Exuding confidence into the workers, party general secretary said, “Peace and security are the necessary prerequisites for any sort of development to take place, and National Conference once in power will work towards peace, reconciliation and sustainable development with the active participation of people,” he said adding, “our party believes in inclusive growth and that no development can be achieved if any segment or section of the society is left out.”

Sagar said that the forthcoming government with Omar Abdullah in the vanguard of it will usher in an era of peace prosperity besides putting up a strong front for the protection of the special constitutional position of the state. “National Conference is the only political dispensation in the State that is capable of combating the challenges our state is facing. We will continue to strive towards the protection of the identity and territorial integrity of the state. Our party has the sincerity of the thought, besides that our party boasts a visionary programme of Naya Kashmir for the equitable socio-political and economic emancipation of the people. The idea of development is flawed unless the fruits of development, good governance reach the last person living in the remote areas of our state. The party will work tirelessly in that direction.”

“No effort should be spared in establishing rapport with the people especially youth. This time it is imperative for all of us to forge unity to give befitting reply to the forces as are inimical to the unique status of the status. Besides that our reach to the youth should stress on our constructive agenda and not just criticism. We have to position over selves as a party that stands for better, prosperous, developed Jammu and Kashmir,” he said

Sagar said that the young girls of the state are beset with depression as are their male counterparts. “The failure of the Governor administration to create jobs in the state has added to the rising woes of our youth including girls. “The severe unemployment is a ticking time bomb that warrants immediate attention of the forth coming civilian government. During the successive governments of the National Conference, providing safe spaces to youth has been the core of our governance policy. The Dr Farooq Abdullah led government had provided a number of jobs to the youth in his stint as chief minister. His government had adjusted 75000 youth in police department only. Not just that the then NC led had provided employment to youth in other departments; the Dr Farooq Sahib’s Government had employed 35000 teachers, and 55000 Aganwari worker.”

