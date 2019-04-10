ICS Greens defeat ICS Oranges by 45 runs

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In the second match of the ongoing inter-group cricket tournament at Islamia College Srinagar ICS Greens defeated ICS Oranges by 45 runs. After winning the toss the Greens team decided to bat first and scored 216 runs in alloted 25 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Shukran scored 46 and Umar 25 runs. For ICS Oranges Naveed took 3 wickets and Salman 1. Chasing a target of 217 runs Oranges team could score only 171 runs losing all the players. Bilal with 52 and Shoaib with 24 were the prominant scorers. For Greens team Danish took 3 and Minham 2 wickets. . Tommarow ICS Blues will face ICS Yellows in the first semifinal match of the tournament. These inter group tournament are being organised by the Depatment of Physical Education of the college.