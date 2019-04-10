About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

ICS Greens defeat ICS Oranges by 45 runs

In the second match of the ongoing inter-group cricket tournament at Islamia College Srinagar ICS Greens defeated ICS Oranges by 45 runs. After winning the toss the Greens team decided to bat first and scored 216 runs in alloted 25 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Shukran  scored 46  and Umar 25 runs. For ICS  Oranges Naveed took 3 wickets and Salman 1. Chasing a target of 217 runs Oranges team could score only 171 runs losing all the players. Bilal with 52 and Shoaib with 24 were the prominant scorers. For Greens team Danish took 3 and Minham 2 wickets. . Tommarow ICS Blues will face ICS Yellows  in the first semifinal  match of the tournament.  These inter group tournament are being organised by the Depatment of Physical Education of the college. 
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

ICS Greens defeat ICS Oranges by 45 runs

              

In the second match of the ongoing inter-group cricket tournament at Islamia College Srinagar ICS Greens defeated ICS Oranges by 45 runs. After winning the toss the Greens team decided to bat first and scored 216 runs in alloted 25 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Shukran  scored 46  and Umar 25 runs. For ICS  Oranges Naveed took 3 wickets and Salman 1. Chasing a target of 217 runs Oranges team could score only 171 runs losing all the players. Bilal with 52 and Shoaib with 24 were the prominant scorers. For Greens team Danish took 3 and Minham 2 wickets. . Tommarow ICS Blues will face ICS Yellows  in the first semifinal  match of the tournament.  These inter group tournament are being organised by the Depatment of Physical Education of the college. 

News From Rising Kashmir

;