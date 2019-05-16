ICPS’s CWC to bear expenses of victim under scholarship scheme

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Taking cognizance of the alleged rape of a three year old girl in Sumbal, Bandipora, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) has registered a case under POSCO against the accused and would also sponsor the monthly expenses of the child under Scholarship Scheme.

State Mission Director, ICPS G A Sofi said the CWC has filed FIR under POSCO Act against the accused.

“The Child Welfare Committee will bear the monthly expenses of the girl child under the Scholarship scheme,” he said adding the family of the girl would be counselled by the counsellors of CWC.

A three year girl was allegedly raped by a youth Tahir Ahmad of Sumbal area of Bandipora which evoked protests and condemnation in the state. (KNS)