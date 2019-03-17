ICPS Kulgam organises workshop on JJ Act

March 17, 2019 |

ICPS department Kulgam today organized a day-long district level consultation workshop on the importance of Justice Juvenile Act 2013 and rules 2014 at Mini Secretariat, Kulgam.

The aim of programme was to sensitize the stake holders about the Act and its implementation.

DDC Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani was chief guest on the occasion.

The programme was attended by Chief Prosecuting Officer, Deputy Director Employment, CMO, CEO, DSP DR, DSP Headquarters, president Bar Association, Programme Officer IWMP, Assistant Commissioner Labour Department and other district and sectoral officers from line departments were also present on the occasion.

During the programme experts sensitize the people attending the workshop about JJ Act 2013 and rules 2014 and their role for its implementation.

DDC impressed upon all the line departments to go through JJ Act thoroughly and urged the concerned department to organise awareness camps to aware the people about the importance of the Act and for smooth implementation.

Chairperson Child Welfare Committee Bashir Ahmad khan briefed on the occasion about the rights of the child and highlighted the role and responsibilities of stake holders.

