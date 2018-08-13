ICP to hold free residential coaching program for IAS

Conducts screening test of candidates
Srinagar:
Initiative for Competition Promotion in Jammu and Kashmir (ICPJK) today successfully conducted the screening test of candidates for its free residential coaching program for IAS-2019 at Government Degree College Bemina, Srinagar.
Hundreds of aspirants from different districts including from Jammu division appeared in screening test. The results of the test are expected to be released in a week.
Atleast 25 candidates shall be selected for anual residential coaching program. During the programme the selected candidates will be provided free lodging and 24*27 fully equipped library facility. Coaching program shall include classes on General Studies, CSAT and selected optional papers. A Test series, answer evaluation and Essay writing practice shall form part of the program.
At the conclusion of test Fazlul Haseeb, IAS topper interacted with the civil service aspirants. He said “In this era of tremendous competition, the price of success in civil services is hard work and dedication”. He said that three things are very important. Clarity, consistency and conviction. Anujum Khan and Aliya Wani, KAS-2017 toppers also interacted with the aspirants.
ICP expresses it's sincere gratitude towards the college principal Dr Mushtaq Ahamad and other the college staff for her cooperation in successful conduct of the screening test. ICP also appreciates the fact that successful pass outs from ICP have volunteered and some Jr KAS officers from Jammu have joined the Initiative.
Initiative for Competition Promotion (ICP) is a registered Trust patronised by A.G. Mir (IPS). Besides organising awareness & counselling programs and the Initiative offers Residential Coaching Program and conducts Mock Interviews for Civil Services aspirants since 2008. Dr Shah Faesal (IAS), Abdul Waheed Shah (KPS) and Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari (KAS), Aziz Ahmed (KAS) and many other civil and police officers are part of this initiative. About 280 pass outs of the Initiative have joined the KAS & KPS. More than two dozen alumni have joined the IAS/IPS and allied All India Services.
Many successful pass-outs officers are part of the initiative and who along with some academicians & civil society members also contribute small amounts from their monthly salaries to run the affairs of the Initiative.