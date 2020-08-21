ICMR's national sero-survey for COVID-19 infection to be conducted in Pulwama

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | Mansoor Peer

Government Medical College Srinagar on behalf of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) would conduct the second round of national sero-survey for COVID-19 infection transmission in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said Thursday.

The survey titled ‘National sero-surveillance to monitor the trend of coronavirus infection transmission in India, a community-based surveillance’ would be held across 60 districts and 10 hot-spots across India following the coronavirus pandemic.

It is aimed to see a changing trend of population response to coronavirus over the past months since the first round was held in May and June where the prevalence of IgG antibody titres were found 0.73% among the general population across India.

Dr S. Muhammad Salim Khan, Head Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar said in second round, data will be collected through app-based and blood samples will be taken to assess immunoglobulin-Gamma (Ig-G) against the novel virus.

“It will determine infection in the recent past and the body’s immune response to the infection. Each selected site collects data and blood samples of 400 participants of children over 10 years and adult population,” he said.

ICMR, a top medical research organization, is conducting the study through its regional centres, however it again asked GMC Srinagar to conduct the study in Pulwama district on its behalf.

Khan, who is also a nodal person for the survey, said faculty members, resident doctors and medical interns from the department would be deputed in ICMR assigned ten clusters in Pulwama district.

He said ICMR Headquarter New Delhi, its premier centres including National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai would provide support in training, guidance, ELISA testing, data management, analytics and logistics support.

The blood samples would be later sent to ICMR lab at Chennai.

Earlier, in the first round, the seroprevalence in Pulwama was found to be 2% which was higher than the national average of 0.73%.

Notably, the first seroprevalence study by GMC Srinagar in June has revealed that 3.8 percent population in Srinagar district show antibodies against the novel virus which is almost twice than the prevalence in district Pulwama.

However, this time, the seroprevalence is expected to be more than the previous outcome.