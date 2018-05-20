ICHR, SACFPHR concerned over plight of JK political prisoners

Rising Kashmir DeskSrinagar:
On behalf of International commission of human Rights (ICHR) and South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights (SACFPHR), Barrister Abdul Majid Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl have expressed their grave concern about the Kashmiri prisoners languishing in jails and interrogation centres.
“The prisoners are discriminated on the basis of their geography, religion and relationship. It seems government of India has declared a war on the people of Jammu and Kashmir and have eroded all established norms. Kashmiris seem to be punished for demanding their legitimate basic rights,” a joint statement issued by Barrister Abdul Majid Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl said.
The Indian administration is practicing all the methods of coercion, oppression and arm twisting to crush the people’s resistance,” statement said, adding: “It is an established fact that thousands of prisoners have disappeared in custody.’
“Most of the prisoners are illegally detained and even when justice seems to have been done, it is undone under a revolving door policy. The draconian laws like PSA and AFSPA are invariably invoked to deny freedom of expression and freedom of assembly to people who are law abiding citizens. It also manifests that a proclaimed largest democracy is practicing undemocratic methods. It is appalling that a large number of prisoners are arbitrarily detained and slapped with draconian laws. These include children, elderly people and the lone breadwinners,” statement said.
This is against Geneva convention declaration for prisoners, statement said, adding: “Majority of prisoners lodged in state and outside prisons are kept in inhuman conditions.”
“We condemn the continued detention of Shabir Ahmed shah, Masarat Alam, Naaeem Ahmad khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Asiya Andrabi and others,” statement said, adding: “A pathetic case about the detention of a Hurriyat activist Manzoor Ahmed Khan has come to our notice. He has already spent twelve years in detention. He was released in 2015 but was rearrested in 2016 and is in Srinagar central jail. He deserves immediate relief even on humanitarian grounds. His mother is on the death bed and he is the lone carrier. Why he is not being released is a mystery.”
The joint statement said: “We demand the immediate release of all the prisoners implicated in different concocted cases.”
Joint statement appealed international community and international human rights defenders to come forward and raise their voice for the “suffering humanity”.