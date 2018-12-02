Ice-staking association holds annual meet

Rising Kashmir News
Ice Skating Association of J&K held its Annual General Meeting on 30 November 2018 at Hotel Shanshah Srinagar under the chairmanship of its president Mehmood Ahmad Shah and Patron Abass Wani.
The association voiced concern over monopoly enjoyed by Ice Skating Association of India.
During the meeting, it was decided that the Nationals at Gulnarg won’t be held without the involvement of the State Association.
The association urged Sports Council and J&K Tourism for approving winter activity submitted to them.
After huge deliberations, association approved to include Shabir wani, AR Dar and Hameed khan as executive members.
The Association also decided to conduct Ice event courses during the winter session.
Vice President Hafeeza Hassan, General Secretary M Ashraf Dijoo were also present in the meeting.