March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ice-skating camp for Kulgam youth held

Ice skating camp for boys of Kulgam district of South Kashmir was conducted from February 25, 2019 to March 8, 2019 at Ice skating Rink Gulmarg.
The camp was sanctioned by the district Administration Kulgam, Department of Youth Services and Sports Kulgam in collaboration with Ice skating association of J&K and coaching was imparted by General Secretary /Coach M Ashraf Dijoo.
This was the Ist batch from south Kashmir to attend winter camp at Gulmarg.
At the concluding function SDM Tangmarg Shabirul Hassan was the Chief Guest while as Nasir Mehmood AD Tourism (Gulmarg) was the Guest of honour.
Among other gests Manager CCC, SHO Gulmarg, GDA Officers and officials etc attended the function.
Ashraf Dijoo thanked DC Kulgam and appreciated the dynamic steps taken by involving the youths of far flung area for the first time in the winter sports and hope such steps will be taken during summer games also for the benefit of the youths.
In U/14 technique Catagory, Hamid Ahmad Zarger, Anzer Reyaz and Atif Ahmad Bhat took first three positions respectively while as In u/17 category Wasif Saleem Beigh, Shan Wasil Bilal and Umer Majeed clinched Gold, Silver and Bronze.
In Speed Skating U/14 category Hamid Ahmed Zarger, Salim Mukhtar and Shuaib Abdullah Bhat clinched Gold, Silver and Bronze and In U/17 category Wasif Saleem Beigh, Shan Wasil Bilal and Rahil Yousuf Bhat bagged Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively.
SDM Tangmarg and other resort officers gave away the prizes and certificates among the winners and runner-ups.

