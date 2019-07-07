Ice-cream lovers cause traffic jam in Lal Chowk

July 07, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

There seems to be no let up in traffic mess in Lal Chowk Srinagar due to roadside parking by the shoppers. Among most of the violators are ice-cream lovers who usually park their cars on the roadside choking it further.

Due to the illegal and wrong roadside parking the vehicular movement gets affected while the authorities continue to be in slumber.

Notwithstanding to streamline the traffic congestion in the commercial hub and at other junctions, the Srinagar Traffic department has failed to overcome the issue while as the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has promised to act tough against the violators.

Almost, every day, the daily passengers and pedestrians are expressing their resentments pertaining to the issue, however, the authorities seem to be least interested in solving the issue.

A huge number of cars can be seen parked along with roadside from the Polo ground to Amira Kadal, at Budshah Chowk and Exhibition Road, right under the nose of the traffic officials.

A local student, Shahid Bashir Talile said, “The requirement is ever-increasing, it is always more than what we think. When we plan for the car parking, we also have to think about the pedestrian space which is choked by cars along with roadside.”

“We have seen traffic police and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials charging fine from poor vendors but they turn mute spectators on the issue of illegal parking in front of big shops in the city,” he said.

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Khursheed Ahmad Sanaie, acknowledged that illegal parking along the roadside is a big challenge at Lal Chowk.

He said that there are some mechanized parking slots in Lal Chowk and its adjacent areas but space is not being used by people.

The Commissioner said that they are starting a massive drive against illegal car parking in the commercial hub to get rid of this mess.