ICDS sets up 141 Aadhaar enrolment centres in JK

Mission Director inaugurates enrolment centre
Srinagar:
State Mission Director ICDS J&K Vir Ji Hangloo today inaugurated the first Aadhaar enrolment centre, in Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) block, here.
The Directorate has established Aadhaar enrolment centres in 141 ICDS blocks across the state. The project is carried out in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Department and with the support of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
The process for activation of Aadhaar Centres in other ICDS projects/blocks of the State is underway and will be completed in a phased manner. The purpose of the work is to facilitate people who are yet to enroll for Aadhaar to avail the facility of various schemes, services and other benefits which is based on Aadhaar Identity. Accordingly, all the residents who are yet to enroll for Aadhaar are requested to kindly visit the nearest ICDS Project for Aadhaar enrolment and updation/correction.
Muzafar Shah for consensus on Article 35-A
Says will invite all interveners, parties for joint strategy
Srinagar: Member J&K Civil Society Coordination Committee and vice-president, Awami National Conference, Muzafar Ahmad Shah on Friday cautioned all mainstream political parties that public is keeping a close vigil on their words and deeds and the present situation is the consequential outcome of the ignorance, misrepresentation and carelessness of elected legislators who facilitated the erosion of special status of their state during last sixty five years.
In a statement from New Delhi to local news-gathering agency KNS, Shah said the situation has forced mainstream parties to bow their head before the strong public will on Article 35-A and special status of the state which is being challenged strongly by people inimical to the initiation of a genuine political process and a peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir state. He said “mainstream political parties bowed their head before the public will on Article 35-A and announce boycott of the proposed Panchayat and municipal elections. Time has come to get united and fight strongly the challenges thrown to the special status of the state.”
Muzafar Shah said J&K Civil Society Coordination Committee will invite all those who have become interveners to defend Article 35-A in the Supreme Court for a consensus so that the attempts to erode the sanctity of Article 35-A are thwarted.”