ICDS Reasi holds awareness programme

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 26:
A day long awareness camp was held to sensitize the people about the objectives of save girl child besides issues related to health, hygiene, optimal breastfeeding and sanitation in the district.
According to an official, District Development Commissioner Dr Sagar Dattatray Doifode presided over the day-long awareness programme organised by ICDS Reasi.
Colourful skits and songs on Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Poshan Abhiyaan were presented on the occasion by Aanganwadi workers, children and field staff of ICDS.
Addressing the gathering, the DDC informed that ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is aimed to make girls independent both socially and financially through education.
CDPO, Anjum Ganai said that such campaigns by the project would address the diminishing Child Sex Ratio, CSR and other issues related to women empowerment. She added that coordinated and convergent efforts are needed to ensure survival, protection and empowerment of the girl child.
On the occasion, pink priority cards were also distributed among the wards of the families having only female children. The priority cardholder can avail benefits of birth registration, marriage registration, driving license etc from district administration on priority.