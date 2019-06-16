ICC World Cup: India to clash with rival Pakistan today

June 16, 2019 | RK Web News

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, the most anticipated fixture at group stage takes place today when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan at Manchester.



The match is scheduled to begin at 3 PM Indian time.

This will be the first match played at Old Trafford during this World Cup, so the condition will be something of an unknown with the threat of rain looming large.



The match is very for India as it intends to extend its six-match winning streak over Pakistan at 50-overs World Cups. For Pakistan, the team will be under tremendous pressure as it faces a mammoth task to reach the semi-finals if they lose to India today.



Pakistan have lost two of their four games and are eighth in the tournament standings.



There were two matches played on Saturday. In the first match, Australia beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs in London. Chasing a victory target of 335 runs, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 247 in 45.5 overs. Earlier, put into bat, Australia made 334 for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated 50 overs.



In the second match at Cardiff, South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 9 wickets through Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. Earlier, Afghanistan collapsed at 125 runs in 34.1 overs.