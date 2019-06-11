ICAI extension centre inaugurated at Gandhi Memorial College

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The extension centre of Institute of Cost Accountant of India (ICAI) was inaugurated today on Monday at Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar by the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Amit Anand Apte, President of the Institute.

Apte on the occasion said that the institute is going to provide free coaching to the students of Kashmir for various courses of cost accountancy.

Former Chairman of J&K Public Service Commission, M. S. Pandit (Retd) IAS, was Chief Guest of the function while as Talat Parvez Rohella; Secretary Higher Education (Govt of J&K) was Guest of Honour.

The welcome address was delivered by CMA Bashir Masoudi Coordinator, Srinagar Extension Center.

While delivering the welcome address CMA Bashir Masoudi stated that the Cost and Management Accountancy course has unique feature that unlike other courses there is no reservation for any caste, creed or religion. The admission is open for anyone as per eligibility criteria.

He also stated that while there are about 78,000 Cost Accountants in India, in Kashmir there are hardly 10 and therefore there is tremendous scope for the students of Kashmir to opt and qualify the course to meet the industrial requirements both in public & private sector.

Apte while delivering his keynote address stated that there is tremendous scope for the profession in the state of J&K.

“Keeping in view the same the institute has a special case provided free admission and free coaching to the first batch of students of Kashmir for Foundation, CAT and Intermediate course of Cost Accountancy,” Apte said.

Pandit while delivering his speech stated that students of Kashmir should join the courses like cost accountancy which has tremendous scope for employment.

Dr. Sangmi explained to the students the role of cost accountants in service and practice. He emphasized the role of ICMAI in collaboration with other institutions to facilitate the aspirants to take such courses.

Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Principal Gandhi College while delivering presidential address stated that the college is thankful to the Institute of Cost Accountants of India for setting up its extension center here, this will provide an opportunity for students to go for prestigious professional course.

Dr. Syed Javed Iqbal Kamili, Organizing Secretary while delivering vote of thanks expressed his gratitude to the institute for providing free admission and coaching to the students. He expressed that the students need to change their outlook and propensity towards such professional programs.

Director Colleges, J&K Govt, Director EDI also spoke on the occasion and emphasised the scope of the profession.