IC Kishtwar holds cultural prog at District Jail

Jammu, Dec 05:

 District Information Centre Kishtwar organized a cultural programme in the premises of district Jail here wherein renowned local singers and other artists mesmerized the audience with their performances.
According to an official, jail inmates also exhibited their talent in singing and dancing on the occasion.
On the occasion, Superintendent District Jail Kishtwar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said such programmes are important for developing a reformative atmosphere in jails.
He also appreciated the Department of Information and Public Relations for its efforts and said more such programmes should be organized in future.

 

