I&C Directorate hosts workshop on ‘J&K Start-up Policy’

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, SEPTEMBER 21
A one day workshop on the ‘J&K Start Up Policy -2018’ was organised Friday here at the Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Jawahar Lal Nehru Udyog Bhawan.
The work shop was attended by staff of Entrepreneur Development Institute and the officers of DICs of Jammu Division.
Vishal Monga of Ernst & Young and Vishal Mahajan, In-charge IT Cell, J&K SICOP provided the participants hands on training on the web portal –www.startupjk.com.
Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma, Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu addressed the officers and threw light on the ‘J&K Start Up Policy -2018’’, announced recently by the State Government.
The Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu asked the officers to identify and nurture innovation around them. He emphasized that innovation cannot only be in IT field, but also small matters in our day- to- day life. The need of hour is to assist such innovation so that these are converted into practical enterprises, he added.
He said the Policy envisages nurturing the growth of at least 500 new start-ups in J&K in the next 10 years.
Establishment of state – of the – art incubators, access to early stage investment, setting up of innovation labs/ fabrication labs, etc. are the main corner stone of the policy.
It was explained that an online application has to be submitted by the budding entrepreneurs.
“The State Government shall provide financial assistance of Rs10000 or Rs 12000 per month for a period of one year. Subsequently, a onetime assistance for product research and development / marketing / publicity upto Rs12 lakh can be given,” he informed and added the policy also has provision of setting up of incubators by renowned institutes of the State.