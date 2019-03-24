I&C Deptt organises awareness prog on industrial policy, schemes

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Industries Centre (DIC), Srinagar, Department of Industries And Commerce (I&C) , Kashmir today organised a day-long awareness programme on industrial policy, schemes and initiatives here at the Convocation Complex, University of Kashmir.

The programme was organized in collaboration with Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary was the chief guest and Director, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Head of the Department, Management Studies, KU, Mushtaq Ahmad, Director EDI, Tufail Ahmad Matto and General Manager DIC, Sajad Ah Qadri were present in the programme.

The programme was an endeavor by the department to share innovative ideas and policies with the students and encourage them to take up entrepreneurship for self employment.

DC Srinagar, while lauding the department for organizing awareness programme for students, said that many avenues are coming up in the city for smart city project. He invited youth to come up with the various ideas for the beautification and development of the city. He said an artisan complex would be established for artisans where they will prepare, exhibit and market their finished products.

Director I&C, Mehmood Ahmed Shah said that the department is presently providing employment to one lakh people. He said our policy is to mentor and partner with people to help them to start their own entrepreneur units.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said that the management studies department of the University of Kashmir is producing human resource which could be helpful for industries, besides establishing incubation centers which will help state economy.

Director EDI, Tufail Ahmad Matto while appreciating the organizing department for developing entrepreneurship culture in the state informed EDI will start 500 start ups in next ten years. He said EDI is also starting short term start up courses of entrepreneurship.