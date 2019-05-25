I&C deptt holds awareness workshop on BIS Certification

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hallmarking centre to come up in Srinagar

Directorate of Industry and Commerce Kashmir organised a workshop to aware the stakeholders about the processes of seeking Bureau of Indian Standards Certification.

The workshop was held on 23 May 2019 at conference centre Sanat Ghar Bemina.

This has been the first such workshop in Kashmir for gold smiths and packaging water unit holder.

The participants highlighted the difficulties they face to get the standardization done for their products in the valley.

The program was held in two sessions.

First session was attended by various jewellers of the valley wherein they were sensitised about the importance of obtaining BIS certificate of registration for hallmarking of gold and silver jewellery.

Neha Kumari, Scientist 'C', trained the jewellers regarding the process of registration with BIS.

A power point presentation was also given to the stakeholders.

The stakeholders urged Directorate of Industry to get an essaying and hallmarking laboratory set up in Kashmir province.

The stakeholders said they faced enormous difficulty in getting their products hallmarked form Jammu and Delhi.

The department agreed to upgrade their present facility at Zainakote where the proposed unit is likely to come up.

In the second session, manufacturers of packaged drinking water were invited for training and discussion with the BIS team.

The team pointed out that BIS certification is mandatory for the product given its direct effect on the health of the consumer.

The participants urged the authorities to set up packaged water testing labs in the valley as in the present scenario they have to send the water samples outside the valley for testing purposes on regularly basis.

Director Industry Mahmood Ahmad Shah said that the gap analysis of existing water testing labs would be done in order to explore the possibility of getting required tests conducted in the valley.

The need for having a Regional Office of BIS in the valley was felt by the stakeholders.

In this regard department has offered to explore the possibility of accommodating the regional office of BIS in the existing Departmental set up

Regional Director BIS Kansara thanked Director, Industries and Commerce and General Manager DIC Srinagar for their support in making the awareness program successful.

He expressed desire to conduct more sector specific awareness programs in the valley in coming months.

BIS also promised to carry out wide scale awareness on the subject in the state.