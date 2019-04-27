I&C deptt cancels registration of SK Foods

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deptt has zero tolerance for malpractices, production and sale of unhygienic foods: Dir

General Manager District Industries Centre Srinagar Syed Sajjad Qadri Friday ordered cancellation of Registration of M/S ‘SK Foods’ set up at Industrial Estate, Khanmoh, Srinagar for violation of the J&K Industrial Policy 2016 and Food Safety Standards Act, 2006.

Qadri while taking cognizance of the social media reports and the tweet of District Magistrate Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has in his cancellation order quoted that the said unit had been provisionally registered for ‘Packaged Drinking Water’.

The provisional registration of the unit had lost its validity already but was still found operating illegally and in an unapproved line of activity.

The provisional registration of the unit has been permanently cancelled.

Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah appreciated the action taken by the GM DIC Srinagar.

He had also reported that the aforementioned unit had been indulging in the unauthorized manufacturing of pickles and other food products in the premises of the unit for which the provisional registration for drinking water had been sought.

“Food Safety Officers sealed the unit after the department found it mandatory to cancel the registration of the Industrial Unit which was found to be engaging in malpractices by filling old stock of pickle in fresh bottles and relabeling relabeling it with fresh manufacturing dates. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudary also echoed the similar views.”

Department has ordered unit holds to do fair trade practices and it holds zero tolerance for production and supply of unhygienic and unhealthy food products in the market for public consumption.