I&C Deptt approves 70 cases of entrepreneurs; sanctions Rs 20.15 Cr

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 27:
The State-level committee of Industries and Commerce Department, on Thursday approved 70 cases of entrepreneurs and sanctioned an amount of Rs 20.15 crores in their favor.
The committee met today under chairmanship of Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Shailendra Kumar. The meeting besides two Directors of Industries Jammu/Kashmir was attended by all the concerned members of the committee.
The committee after scrutiny and due deliberations approved 38 cases of Kashmir Division and 32 cases for Jammu Division sanctioning an amount of about Rs 10.15 crores and Rs 10 crores for Kashmir and Jammu divisions respectively.
Among the approved cases in Kashmir Division, 18 cases belong to the 30 percent Capital investment subsidy, eight cases of 3 percent Central Interest Subsidy, 9 nine cases of 100 percent Central Comprehensive Insurance, three cases of 30 percent Capital Investment Subsidy under new Package of Incentives of Eco-Tourism.
In Jammu Division 13 cases were approved under 30 percent Capital investment subsidy, 17 cases of 3 percent Central Interest Subsidy and two cases of 100 percent Central Comprehensive Insurance.
The committee also accorded approval to two cases of revalidation of time barred cases of Kashmir Division and one case from Jammu division.