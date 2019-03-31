I&C deptt accords farewell to its retiring employees

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Staff of the Directorate of Industries and Commerce Kashmir accorded farewell to Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Maqbool and Maryam Sheikh who attained superannuation ending March 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir Mahmood A Shah wished the retiree well in their post retirement life.

He hailed the services put in by these employees as they have seen the era when work used to be taken as worship and asked the employees of the department to work with zeal and dedication so as to give better services to the entrepreneurs who come to office with different issues. Other officers of the department also spoke on the occasion.