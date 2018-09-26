Ibn Khaldun: The forgotten sociologist

He defined the foundations of sociology more than four centuries before Auguste Comte discovered them
Mohammad Imran
Ibn Khaldun was a renaissance man; the real father of sociology was born in Tunis in 1332CE into an influential Arab Family of Banu khaldun form the Hadramaut. He defined the foundations of sociology more than four centuries before Auguste Comte discovered them.
His life can be divided into three periods; the first period began when he was twenty years of age. This was of his professional political life serving sultans in various parts of North West Africa and Spain.
The second period lasted four years (1372-1376) during which time he was in seclusion where he worked on his Mukaddimah. And finally was the third period of juridical and academic work in Egypt where he died at the age of 74 in 1406.
Ibn Khaldun is best known for his Mukaddimah a prolegomena or introduction to the scientific study of history, a work which provides a method for the study of society.
It is in this work that Khaldun propounded sociological ideas similar to those of classical sociologists such as Auguste Comte’s law of three stages, Emile Durkheim’s mechanical and organic solidarity, Karl Marx’s conflict and economic views and identical to Oswald Spengler’s cyclical social change.
He attempted to study and understand human society by using scientific methods of enquiry. That he refers to as both “ilm al – umran al bashari” (the science of human social organization) and “ilm al ijtima Al- insane” (the science of human society) virtually today as modern sociology.
However, ironically, Ibn Khaldun’s name and contributions to modern sociology are apparently missing from most western sociological text books in most universities across the globe.
I myself perusing masters in sociology from Kashmir University but never ever heard a single word or single contribution with regard and name of Ibn Khaldun in the concerned department.
We are oblivious to the contribution in field of history, philosophy of history, sociology, political science and education made by Abdur Rehman Ibn Al Khaldun.
It is not possible here nor I do plan to discuss in detail the contribution, his theory, conceptualization and methodology in all kens. But what is of interest here is to prissily highlight his sociological enquiry as a science to study human society
It was Gumplowicz, the Polish sociologists, who first declared Ibn Khaldun’s work as sociology. Gumplowicz forcefully asserted that: “I wanted to show that long before not only Auguste Comte, but also Vico, whom the Italians wanted forcibly to consider as the first European sociologists, a pious Muslim (Ibn Khaldun) studied with perspicacity the social phenomena, and expressed profound ideas on this subject. What he wrote is what we today as sociology.”
Ibn Khaldun outlined the basic theoretical and methodological foundations in sociology, particularly, science of civilization “ilm al umran”,solidarity “Asabiyyah” and concept of social change.
The concept of change appears to mean both for Ibn Khaldun and for contemporary sociologists, the transformation of society from a simple state to a more complex one.
His concentration was the rise and decline of various Muslim dynasties in North Africa, he provided his simple but profound explanation of civilization and types of society. He used the terms “umran” (civilization/society).
By focusing on what he regarded as the essential differences in the social makeup between “umran badawi” (pastoral nomadic or rural society) and “umran Hadara” (sedentary or urban society).
Umran Badawi (rural) can be traced to the material scarcity and does not usually possess more than the necessary material possessions which full fills their daily needs and guarantee their own survival, furthermore the presence of strong “Asabiyyah” (solidarity) and the readiness to adopt religious beliefs and the capacity to preserve the innate goodness of human nature.
On the other hand “umran hadara”(urban) is the result of production of luxuries (Al Taraf). With increased security and freedom he believed people get involved in competition and other activities tied into economic production and growth, as a result society or civilization further increases and flourished, old cities are rebuilt and new ones are constructed.
Thus for him (umran)civilization as a product of material progress and economic development. (Identical to Marxism).
For Ibn Khaldun “umran”(civilization) comes into existence with the formation of “Asabiyyah” (solidarity) parallel to Durkheim’s notion of Mechanical and organic solidarity, plays a fundamental role in the rise and fall of society and civilization.
His theory of conflict was also based upon “Asabiyyah”. The conflict between “umran hadara”(urban) and “Umar Badawi” (rural) (haves and haves not) is consistent feature, dominant attitude of “umran hadara” prompts Badawi to build strong Asabiyyah that later in results conflict between these two “Umran” and virtually cause in explaining the cyclical social change.
Ibn khaldun like Oswald Spengler believes that every society has a predetermined life cycle ,birth, growth, maturity and decline but for him each stage is culturally more advanced than the one proceeding it, but politically weak in terms of power and strength of the state.
He believed that a dynasty lasts no longer than three generations and took place over the five stages of (a) overthrow opposition (b) control over people (c) stage of tranquility (d) peacefulness (e) and last stage disintegration; this form of social transformation is identical to Auguste Comte’s assertion that social progress or society is classified human knowledge which passes through three stages.
The theological, the metaphysical and the positive stage, both of them discovered social phenomenon according to principles of social development.
Ibn Khaldun also studied sociology of religion and law, linking politics to values and sociology of education.
In fact, no one before Ibn Khaldun studied social phenomena in an analytical way that yielded results such as those produced by him. He is considered the first to make these social phenomena subject to scientific, empirical method that led to reaching many facts that look like laws.
Thus, what Ibn Khaldun has reached, including theories, remain a pioneering work in the field of sociology.
Author hails from Baramulla
mohammadimran085@gmail.com