I&B Ministry hikes ad rates for print media by 25%

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Information and Broadcasting Ministry has hiked advertisement rates for print media by 25 per cent that will be valid for a period of three years.
These rates will be over and above the existing rate structure for advertisement in print media by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication.
The last such revision was made in 2013. An official release said, this decision has been taken based on the recommendations of the 8th Rate Structure Committee constituted by the Ministry.
The committee took into account several factors, including the increase in the price of newsprint, processing charges and other factors which go into the computation of advertisement rates.
The Ministry said, the decision will benefit especially to the medium and small newspapers including a large number of such papers in regional and vernacular languages.
[Representational Pic]