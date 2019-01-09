About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

I&B Ministry hikes ad rates for print media by 25%

Published at January 09, 2019 09:56 AM 0Comment(s)576views


I&B Ministry hikes ad rates for print media by 25%

RK Web News

Srinagar

Information and Broadcasting Ministry has hiked advertisement rates for print media by 25 per cent that will be valid for a period of three years. 

These rates will be over and above the existing rate structure for advertisement in print media by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication. 

The last such revision was made in 2013. An official release said, this decision has been taken based on the recommendations of the 8th Rate Structure Committee constituted by the Ministry. 

The committee took into account several factors, including the increase in the price of newsprint, processing charges and other factors which go into the computation of advertisement rates. 

The Ministry said, the decision will benefit especially to the medium and small newspapers including a large number of such papers in regional and vernacular languages.

[Representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top