IATO seeks interest waiver on loans

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Indian Association of Tour Operators J&K Chapter has appealed Governor and J&K Bank to waive of interest on loans availed by the travel and tour operators for the marketing campaigns.

In a statement, Chairman IATO Abdul Khaliq Wangnoo said the travel agents had taken loans for the marketing campaigns which they conducted at many cities in India.

“However, after spending huge amount on marketing campaigns, the mass cancellation has stressed their accounts which need to be given cushion of interest waiver,” said Wangnoo.

He urged Governor and also the Chairman of the J&K Bank to look into issue and take immediate steps and provide relief to the tour operators.