IAS officers require central deputation for promotion: Singh

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Union Minister In-Charge DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training), Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that IAS officers require central deputation to become eligible for further promotion /empanelment .

As per a statement issued here, in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh stated that an IAS officer is required to have worked on central deputation for a minimum period of three years at the level of Deputy Secretary and above,for consideration of empanelment as Secretary and Additional Secretary.

In reply to a query whether the government proposes to make central deputation mandatory for all IAS officers, the reply stated that suggestions have been received for optimal utilization of the Central deputation reserve of All India Services officers in various States, so as to meet the requirement of officers at the Centre.

It was further stated by Singh that the two-way movement of IAS officers benefits both the States and the Centre. While meeting the need for fresh inputs from diverse States at senior levels at the Centre in policy planning / formulation and implementation of programmes in States, such action also enhances the domain expertise of the individual officer and widens their experience.

Worthwhile to note that the issue came up in the Rajya Sabha, possibly in the background of an opinion in certain sections that many of the IAS officers avoid going for Central deputation and instead, prefer to continue in the State .

“This not only violates the spirit of the laid - down guidelines of deputation, but also leads to speculations about the vested interests prompting to avoid the Central deputation. There have been, in recent times, a number of instances from different States wherein DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) was constrained to hold back further promotion / empanelment of IAS officers on account of lack of the requisite period of Central deputation.”