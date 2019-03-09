About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 | Press Trust of India

IAF pilots were on targeted mission in Pak, not to shower petals: Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the IAF pilots were on a targeted mission to destroy “terrorist facility in Pakistan and did not go on any pleasure trip or to shower petals.”
"IAF pilots had targeted terrorist facility based on credible intelligence input to destroy them. The pilots had not entered Pakistan for any pleasure trip or to shower petals," Singh told a party meeting in Beawar town of Ajmer district.
IAF pilots have made Pakistan realise that it would have to pay a heavy price if the terrorists operate from its land, the senior BJP leader said.
"Warriors don't count people killed in war. But the Congress and its friends have a misleading and dangerous stance. They give respect to terrorists such as Osama Bin Laden and Hafiz Saeed by calling them Osama Ji and Hafiz Ji," Singh said.
He said that such people do not have clear policy and intention on terrorism. All political parties should stand united to tackle terrorism.
"Our army men have achieved victory by eliminating terrorists on foreign land thrice in the past five years," Singh said.
IAF carried out an air strike in Pakistan's Balakot last month following the Pulwama February 14 attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
On the issue of Kashmiris, Singh said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are and will always be with the country and Kashmiri students studying anywhere in the country will be protected.

 

