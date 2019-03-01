IAF pilot to be released as goodwill gesture: Pak PM

Urges India to deescalate, says Kashmir dispute reason for escalation
PTIIslamabad, Feb 28:
Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan Thursday announced that IAF's captured pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman would be released on Friday as a gesture of peace and the "first step" to open negotiations with India.
The surprise announcement during a joint session of Parliament came barely an hour after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Khan is ready to talk to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions.
As the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif took the floor of the House, Prime Minister Khan apologised for interrupting him and said he wishes to announce that the Indian pilot captured by Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday will be released Friday as a peace gesture.
"In our desire for peace, I announce that tomorrow (Friday), and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody," Khan said.
The announcement was greeted by thumping of desks by Pakistani lawmakers.
The joint session of Parliament was held on Thursday to discuss rising tension with India. The Pakistani Air Force on Wednesday carried out air strikes inside Pakistan. The air strikes came after February 14 Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide attack on CRPF bus at Pulwama in which 40 CRPF men were killed.
Addressing the House, Khan said, "The only purpose of our strike was to demonstrate our capability and will. We did not want to inflict any casualty on India as we wanted to act in a responsible manner."
He warned if India moved ahead with the "aggression", Pakistan will be forced to retaliate and urged the Indian leadership not to push for escalation as war is not solution to any problem.
Warning that "any miscalculation" from India would result in "disaster", he said, “Countries are ruined because of miscalculation. War is not a solution. If India takes any action, we will have to retaliate."
Khan, however, said that Pakistan's "desire for de-escalation" should not be misconstrued as its weakness.
"Our armed forces are battle-hardened and they are fully prepared to respond to any aggression,” he said.
He said Pakistan is a peace loving country and desires peace and stability in the region.
Prime Minister Khan said he "tried to call" the Indian Prime Minister on the phone Wednesday because "escalation is not in our interests nor in India's".
The prime minister urged the international community to play its role in de-escalation for peace and stability in the region.
He said the reason of escalation between India and Pakistan is Kashmir dispute.
“All of this is because of Kashmir. “I want to ask the Indian public about all that has happened over the past 4 years. There is an indigenous movement in Kashmir. At one point, Kashmiri leaders had not wanted separation, but because of Indian brutality, today all they demand is independence,” he said.
“Shouldn’t they ask why a 19-year-old agreed to become a human bomb,” Imran said while referring to the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Pakistan detained the IAF pilot following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control when his MiG 21 fighter jet was downed.
Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said that the Indian Air Force pilot was safe and sound.