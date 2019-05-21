IAF officer removed over Budgam helicopter crash: Report

May 21, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has removed the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Srinagar Air Base, the senior-most officer of the base, for circumstances related to the crash of an Mi-17 helicopter near Srinagar on February 27, reported the Hindustan Times.

Even as a Court-of-Inquiry (CoI) continues to investigate the matter, a final report is yet to be submitted, the report said.

On February 27, even as Indian and Pakistani jets were engaged in a dogfight in the Nowshera sector, a Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter of IAF crashed in central Kashmir's Budgam, killing six airmen on board the helicopter.

The report said the helicopter was downed by a surface-to-air missile of IAF which mistook the aircraft to be hostile, initial inquiries have revealed.

It said as the inquiry nears completion, IAF is considering whether or not it should slap criminal charges against those found lacking.

"Culpable homicide not amounting to murder is one of the charges that IAF is contemplating pressing against those found guilty by the CoI," the report said.