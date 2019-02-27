IAF jet crashes in Budgam, two pilots feared dead

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An Indian Air Force Fighter jet has crashed in central Kashmir's Budgam distrit on Wednesday morning.
Reports said that two pilots are feared dead.
Police has rushed to the spot.
Futher details awaited.
UN chief Antonio Guterres is following the situation between India and Pakistan "very closely" and has appealed to the governments of both countries to exercise "maximum restraint" to ensure the situation does not deteriorate further. The UN Secretary General's remarks came...More
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday reviewed the security situation in India, especially along the border with Pakistan, a day after Indian fighter jets bombed the biggest camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in that country, officials said. During the meeting, attended ...More
Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports were among five airports closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic shortly after an IAF jet crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said. The move to close the five airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakis...More
Pakistan on Wednesday said that its jets crossed the Line of Control to undertake strikes in India for "self defence". Indian officials said Pakistani fighter jets on Wednesday violated Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back...More
Pakistan Army Wednesday said its Air Force shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) jets in response to "Indian aggression" on Tuesday. "In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace," ...More
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called a meeting of the top decision making body on nuclear issues after India targeted militant camp in the country. The National Command Authority controls policy formulation, exercises, deployment, research and development,...More
The flight operations were temporarily suspended at Srinagar airport on Wednesday. "The flight operations are suspended temporarily as the runway was not available," Director Srinagar airport, Akash Deep Mathur told Rising Kashmir. Earlier, reports said two pilots were kil...More
Pakistani fighter jets Wednesday entered Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, a top official said. The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials said. "The jets entered into Indian...More
Pakistani fighter jets Wednesday entered Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, a top official said. "The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning," the official said. ...More
Two pilots were killed after a fighter Jet of Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Garend Kalan area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday morning. A police officer said the IAF jet crashed at Garend Kalan, some 7 kilometers away from Budgam town at around 10...More
General Joseph Dunford Jr, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Tuesday spoke to his Pakistani cunterpart General Zubair Mahmood Hayat to discuss the current security environment in the country, the Pentagon said. This is the highest level of contact between the tw...More
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Wednesday due to landslides and sinking of road. An official said the landslide clearance operation has started at Mom Passi in Ramban-Ramsoo sector. He said concrete has been laid to repair the po...More
Indian and Pakistani troops Wednesday exchanged heavy firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Uri sector. Reports said both the Armies were using mortars and small arms to target each other in Kamalkote area. Exchange of firing between the two Armies was ...More
Two militants have been killed in a gunfight with forces at Memander village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday. A Police official said that a joint team of Army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of Police launched a cordon and search operation i...More
A gunfight broke out between militants and forces at Memander village in South Kashmir's Shopain district on Wednesday. A Police official said that a joint team of Army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of Police launched a cordon and search operation in Meman...More
