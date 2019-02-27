About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

IAF jet crashes in Budgam, two pilots feared dead

Published at February 27, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

An Indian Air Force Fighter jet has crashed in central Kashmir's Budgam distrit on Wednesday morning.

Reports said that two pilots are feared dead.

Police has rushed to the spot.

 

Futher details awaited.

