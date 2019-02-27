IAF jet crash: Budgam civilian killed

AgenciesSrinagar
A 30-year old civilian was killed when a Fighter Jet of Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Garend Kalan in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday morning, locals and police officials said.
Local residents of Garend Kalan said that Kifayat Ahmad Ganaie (30) son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganie was busy on a phone call along with his three friends, some 15 to 20 meters away, from the site of the crash.
Soon after the fighter jet crashed, at least three blasts took place and a part of the crashed jet hit the civilian resulting in his on spot death.
Three others had a miracleous escape, Showkat Hussain, a local resident said.
He said that soon after the incident the local residents rushed to the spot and found Kifayat dead with severe burn injuries besides the bodies of two pilots.
A senior police official said that IAF's Fighter Jet MI 17 crashed at around 10:40 am, some 7 kilometers away from Budgam town.
The officer said that two pilots and one civilian were killed in the crash. (GNS)