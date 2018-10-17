IAF has transformed into battle hardened air force

Sayan Chatterjee
It all started in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under the then British rule. Its name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.The Indian Air Force celebrated its 86th anniversary last week when the wing of aerial defense mechanism showcased it prowess and put its mainstream fighter jets, choppers and advanced radio transmission systems on display at the Hindan AFS of New Delhi.
A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was also held at the Air Force Station the following week.
The air display at the Hindon air base began with flag-bearing sky divers of the famous Akash Ganga team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.
The parade later followed by an air display and aerobatics by the Air Force's various aircrafts and team like Surya-Kiran, Sarang and others.
The air display included supersonic combat aircrafts like, Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI and Rudra helicopters.
In a first, a vintage Dakota aircraft that served the Air Force for over 40 years were also displayed as part of the celebrations at Hindon.
The Dakota DC-3 aircraft of 1940 was used till 1988, as reported by IAF. It was one of the most versatile transport aircraft of its time. Tiger Moth and Harvard vintage jets were also there as a part of IAF’s veteran fleet of combat aircrafts.
Of all, multirole light combat aircraft – Tejas, stole the show at the parade, with maximum solo airtime displaying strategic and skilfulmanoeuvres, which reflected its capabilities to satiate the diverse needs of the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, in hours of combat concern.
The celebration is being held in the shadow of the massive row over the Rafale fighter jet deal controversy.
CAF Dhanoa had said it was a "very good package" for India and the jets would be a "game-changer".
President Ram NathKovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister NarendraModi and others wished the Indian Force on its day.
"A grateful nation salutes our valorous air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. They keep our skies safe and are at the forefront of serving humanity in times of disasters. Proud of the Indian Air Force!" PM Modi tweeted on the day.
The year 2018 remained a fruitful one for the air-warriors, as they, scaled heights of success in the field of sports and adventure. Some of the wins, includes, one gold, two silver and four bronze during international events.
The nation as a whole and the Indian Air Force in particular was extremely impressed of these accolades earned, and, exemplary showcase of skill and capabilities, at Ex-PitchBlack in recent time.
On the day, it has also been expressed, that IAF is in the process of acquiring new combat systems, upgrading and modernizing its existing inventory of aircrafts and weaponry. The mid-life upgradation of Mirage-2000, MiG-29, and Jaguar fleet is already under way.
Acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft, the S-400 Missile systems, Apache attack choppers and Chinook heavy lift helicopters would further improvise the capabilities of the defense wing.
The ongoing of induction of multirole light combat aircraft - Tejas, Spyder, MRSAM and state-of-art precision weapons are a part of the larger modernization programme.
With the 86 years of glorious past, IAF today has transformed into a modern and battle hardened Air Force with strategic reach, and, stands with a ranking 5 globally. The defence wing intends to persist with its great legacy of commitment and excellence.
Author is based in New Delhi and is a contributor for The Print