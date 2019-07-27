IAF gets first batch of 4 Apache attack helicopters from US

July 27, 2019 | Press Trust of India

US aerospace major Boeing on Saturday handed over the first four of the 22 Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Air Force while another batch of four choppers will be delivered next week.



The delivery of the first batch of the AH-64E Apache helicopters to the IAF at the Hindan air base came nearly four years after a multi-billion dollar deal for the choppers was sealed.



Boeing said the first batch of the Apaches arrived in India and an additional four choppers will be delivered to the IAF next week.



"The eight choppers will then move to the Pathankot Air Force station for their formal induction by the IAF, in September," it said.