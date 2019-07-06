IAEA to hold emergency meeting on Iran

July 06, 2019 | Agencies

The UN's nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that it would hold an emergency meeting on Iran's nuclear programme next week, days after Tehran breached one of the limits set in a 2015 deal with world powers.



A spokesman of the agency said in Vienna yesterday that the meeting of the board of governors, which follows a US request, would be held on 10 July.



Earlier, the US mission in Vienna said in a statement that the American Ambassador to International Organizations Jackie Wolcott had requested the special meeting to discuss Iran's breach of the amount of enriched uranium it could stockpile.



The IAEA confirmed earlier this week that Iran had breached the limit of 300kg for stockpiles of enriched uranium as stipulated under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.