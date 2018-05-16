About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

I wish holy month of Ramzan becomes a harbinger of peace, prosperity for the State: Mehbooba

Published at May 16, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the month of Ramzan teach us to practice self-discipline and self-control.

The Chief Minister in her tweet said: “The holy month of Ramadan teaches us to practice piety, self-discipline and self-control. I wish and pray that this month becomes a harbinger of peace and prosperity for J&K.Let’s all bow down our heads in front of Allah and seek forgiveness ,blessing and get closer to him . Ramadan Mubarak (sic).”

The holy month of Ramzan will starts from Friday in the Indian subcontinent.

