I wish holy month of Ramzan becomes a harbinger of peace, prosperity for the State: Mehbooba

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the month of Ramzan teach us to practice self-discipline and self-control.
The Chief Minister in her tweet said: “The holy month of Ramadan teaches us to practice piety, self-discipline and self-control. I wish and pray that this month becomes a harbinger of peace and prosperity for J&K.Let’s all bow down our heads in front of Allah and seek forgiveness ,blessing and get closer to him . Ramadan Mubarak (sic).”
رمضان المبارک کا بابرکت مہینہ فراخدلی ،نظم و ضبط اور تقویٰ و پرہیز گاری کا درس دیتا ہے ۔مجھے امید ہے یہ مہینہ ہمیں مشکلات ،غیر یقینیت اور تشدد سے پاک ایک دور میں لے جائے گا ۔آئے ہم سب اللہ کےحضورسربسجودہوکرمغفرت ،رحمت اور قرب الہٰی حاصل کرنے کی ہر ممکن کوشش کریں۔— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 15, 2018
رمضان مبارک
The holy month of Ramzan will starts from Friday in the Indian subcontinent.