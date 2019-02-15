‘I waited a year for this day’

JeM Fidayeen says in a pre-recorded video message
Javid SofiPulwama, Feb 14:
The Jais-e-Muhammad (JeM) Fidayeen, Adil Husain Dar, in his pre-recorded video message that went viral on social media after the attack in which 42 CRPF men were killed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday, said he waited a year for this day.
In the video, Adil is seen holding a rifle sitting behind a table on which magazines and grenades are put to display.
In the video, he says that he joined the suicide squad of JeM a year ago and since then was waiting for the occasion.
“Today I got the chance of carrying a suicide attack for which I waited a year," Adil is heard saying in the video.
He is heard saying that the attack was a revenge for killing the nephew of JeM's founder Masood Azhar, Talha, and Usman and their cadres killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
In the video, Adil glorifies the series of Fidayeen attacks carried out by JeM in different parts of Kashmir and also glorifies the local Fidayeen, Fardeen Khanday of Tral and Manzoor Baba of Drabgama, who carried out a Fidayeen attack on CRPF camp in Awantipora last year.
He also urges Kashmiri youth to resist the “cultural aggression” of the “enemies”.
“Enemies failed to defeat us through their use of weaponry and now they are resorting to cultural aggression," he is heard saying.
He also mentions Babri Masjid and invokes Indian Muslims to stand up against the “enemy”.
Adil, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, of Gundibagh village of Pulwama district went missing on March 19, 2018 along his cousin Sameer Ahmad Dar.
A class 12th dropout, Adil was a mason before joining militant ranks.
He was the middle child of his parents and soon after he went missing, the parents had on a video message appealed to him to return home.
A couple of months after his joining militant ranks, the family members accused the government forces of attempting to set their house afire and later an FIR was registered in the case after the villagers staged a protest demonstration against the incident.
Locals from the village said people in droves turned up at the house of the slain militant after learning about his killing.
Meanwhile, JeM in a statement claimed responsibility for carrying out the attack.