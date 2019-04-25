I-T raids at former minister Ansari’s properties in Srinagar

April 25, 2019 | Agencies

The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted raids at two properties of former Jammu and Kashmir minister and Peoples Conference leader Imran Raza Ansari, official sources said.



They said the security forces, including state police, sealed Karan Nagar area in Srinagar on Thursday morning and carried a raid at North Point Towers, a commercial complex in Karan Nagar area belonging to Ansari that houses several commercial offices.



Raids were also carried out in Alamgari Bazaar area at another property owned by Ansari, the sources added.