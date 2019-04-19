‘I should die instead of seeing BJP in power again’

April 19, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Terming BJP as threat to special status of Jammu and Kashmir, an elderly voter Thursday said he wants to die if the rightwing party comes to power again at New Delhi.

“I should die instead of seeing BJP again coming to power,” 65-year-old Ghulam Mohammad Pathan said after casting vote at polling station at Gundipora, Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

He said BJP is anti-Muslim and has unleashed reign of terror against Muslims not only in Kashmir but also in rest of the India.

The elderly voter said he had voted in previous elections also but this time he voted with sole purpose of safeguarding Articles 370 and 35A.

“I voted for development and in favour of Article 370 and 35 A,” said the emotional Pathan.

He maintained that regional party candidates could defend the State’s special status if their “intentions are pious.”

Pathan referred to NC president Farooq Abdullah, who is contesting against Peoples Democratic Party’s Aga Moshin, Irfan Ansari of Peoples Conference and Khalid Jehangir of BJP.